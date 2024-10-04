4,195 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

