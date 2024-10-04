Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $41,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $288.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.54. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $204.15 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

