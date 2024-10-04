48,752 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $291.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.35 and a 200-day moving average of $268.71. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $298.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.