Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 18.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 19.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 260.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

