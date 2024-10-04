Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

