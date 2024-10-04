Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $8.68 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 211,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

USB stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

