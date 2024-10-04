Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $317.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.36. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

