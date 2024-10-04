Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,946 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

