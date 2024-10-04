Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 60,390 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 517,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul Stone purchased 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at $524,300.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

