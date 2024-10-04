Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $145,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 235,668 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

