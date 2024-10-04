Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $153,000 Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.