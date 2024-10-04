Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $148,000 in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 212,070 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.10 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $0.13 to $0.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.07 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $0.08 to $0.06 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESS Tech

In other news, Director Sandeep Nijhawan sold 7,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Stock Down 1.7 %

ESS Tech stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.47.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 982.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ESS Tech

(Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.