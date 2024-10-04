Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 560 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

RHP opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

