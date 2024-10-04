iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $142.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

