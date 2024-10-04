Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

