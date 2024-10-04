iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

