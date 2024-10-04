Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 217,320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Kellanova by 35.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,346,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,080,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,115,595. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

