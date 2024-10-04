Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3,150.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 2.3 %

CELH stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.