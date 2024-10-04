Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,723,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $98,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

