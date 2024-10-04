Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VXUS opened at $64.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.