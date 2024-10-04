Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 4,270,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 27,032,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vale Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Vale by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after buying an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after buying an additional 485,702 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vale by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,950,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,940 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

