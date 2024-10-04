Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 8,359,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,266,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

