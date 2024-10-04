Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.72 and last traded at $70.03. 2,793,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,225,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,796,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,726,000 after purchasing an additional 156,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,930,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,205,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.