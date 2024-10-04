eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $703.40 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, eCash has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $703.40 million and $25.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,111.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00522381 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00030040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00073782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,766,004,673,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,766,007,798,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

