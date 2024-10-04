ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $839.00 and last traded at $833.68. Approximately 304,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,250,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.80.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $930.28. The firm has a market cap of $329.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

