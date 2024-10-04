Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 2,371,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,630,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

