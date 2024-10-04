Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $73.80 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00006364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $73.80 million and $53.07 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.79938774 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $66.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

