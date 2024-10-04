ONUS (ONUS) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ONUS has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $60.45 million and $194,651.99 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00252857 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.62277405 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $404,990.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

