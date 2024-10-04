TNC Coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.04 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 145.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $4.04 million and $10.90 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00252857 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.0006898 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

