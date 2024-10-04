Analysts’ Downgrades for October 4th (ARGX, AZEK, BHP, CAPL, CB, CNI, CNQ, DXLG, EPAM, GHC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 4th:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $264.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $122.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $129.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Gerdes Energy Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00.

