ETHPoW (ETHW) Trading 39.3% Higher This Week

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00005180 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $346.92 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.92985553 USD and is down -16.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $27,716,218.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

