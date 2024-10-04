BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $885.64 million and $19.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000009 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $21,650,702.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

