PAAL AI (PAAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.53 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $197.31 million and $2.53 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.20818647 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,662,160.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

