Streakk (STKK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59,317.12

Streakk (STKK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $59,317.12 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00599324 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

