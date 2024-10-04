Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DD opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.