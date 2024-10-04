141,264 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 141,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 113,007 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 421,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 154,517 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

