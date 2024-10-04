Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $12.33 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,377 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $603.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.73. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,297 shares of company stock valued at $32,750,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

