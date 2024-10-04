Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 87,827 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 87,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

PHM opened at $142.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.