97,837 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

