Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Makes New $26,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.8% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $301.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.93.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJG opened at $286.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

