Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $357,015.58

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 90.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $357,015.58 and approximately $281.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 61.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,036.88 or 0.99879701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00021003 USD and is up 90.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $655.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.