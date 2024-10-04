ARPA (ARPA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.80 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ARPA has a total market cap of $59.80 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARPA has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00252857 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03894292 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $6,293,803.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

