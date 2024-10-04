NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $123.41. 89,598,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 425,905,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,056,357. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,223,056,357. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,103,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,041,878,000 after acquiring an additional 983,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.