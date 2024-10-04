Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00008229 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and $1.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,036.88 or 0.99879701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.04557686 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,912,677.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

