NetMind Token (NMT) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $115.14 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00004602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00252857 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,276,757 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.69952215 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $6,441,899.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars.

