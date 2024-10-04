Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 24,747,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 57,045,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.94 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock worth $648,616,023. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

