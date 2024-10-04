STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.46 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $84.46 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04303484 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,020,920.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

