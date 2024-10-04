NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.62. 48,927,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 56,158,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NIO by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,659 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $5,343,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $9,652,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in NIO by 132.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.