Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.59. Approximately 1,764,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,387,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

