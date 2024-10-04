Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.65. 86,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,192. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

In related news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Also, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.58 per share, with a total value of C$191,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 69,435 shares of company stock worth $658,321 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.